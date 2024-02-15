GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cleophus J. Larue addresses Maramon Convention

February 15, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Holding that true worship should not serve as a means to evade life’s challenges but rather empower individuals to navigate the complexities of their existence, theologian Cleophus J. Larue has urged devotees to view worship not as an escape from reality but as a source of strength to confront life’s challenges.

In his address at the Maramon Convention on Thursday morning, Mr. Larue delved into the teachings of the gospel, emphasising its role in exposing the reality of sin. He stressed the need for mutual love as a healing force and suggested that obedience to the gospel could significantly impact one’s life. He acknowledged the human tendency to veer into wrong paths, whether knowingly or unknowingly, and emphasised the gospel’s role in helping individuals discern right from wrong.

“God’s word will strengthen us to face the realities of life,” he declared, underlining the transformative power of religious conviction.

Bishop Maake J. Masango, who addressed a meeting of the convention volunteers later in the day, shared his reflections on the Word of God. Thomas Mar Theethos presided over the evening meeting and Joseph Mar Ivanios was the main speaker.

Yuvavedi, the youth meeting, and various language related meetings were held in the evening.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.