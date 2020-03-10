Cinemas in Kerala to remain shut till March 16

Trade bodies in Malayalam film industry have decided to shut cinemas in the State till March 16 in view of the restrictions imposed by the government on mass gathering after eight more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“We have learnt that a government-level review of the general situation will be held on March 16. A decision on whether to extend the period of the closure of theatres will be taken on the basis of the feedback given by the government and after making an overall assessment,” said M. Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association.

A joint meeting of trade bodies representing exhibitors, producers, technicians and distributors was held after the government imposed major restrictions on public gatherings across the State following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mr. Renjith said that shooting of nearly 20 Malayalam films was progressing at various locations in the State and outside. “We have asked the producers of the movies to take a call on whether to suspend the work based on the health scenario prevailing at locations,” he said.

The meeting decided that movies that had good run at the box-office till Tuesday would be screened again once the cinemas opened following the temporary shutdown.