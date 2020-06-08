Kerala

Children in tribal colony get TV

The Muslim Youth League (MYL), led by its State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal and general secretary P.K. Firos, reached out to the Vaniyampuzha tribal colony at Munderi on Sunday, with a television set for children there.

“It is painful to see these children spending their time in June without having any means of schooling. That is why we donated a television set with DTH facilities. Now, the children can attend classes on television,” said the Thangal. The television was installed in a building near the Vaniyampuzha forest station. Mr. Thangal and Mr. Firos interacted with the children. They said they would donate a television to Iruttukuthi colony too.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 12:04:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/children-in-tribal-colony-get-tv/article31774722.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY