GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister to launch office complex construction

A.K. Desai, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, will unveil a model of the complex at the function to be held at the Kerala High Court auditorium

February 04, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the construction work for the office complex of the Directorate of Prosecution and Prosecution Academy on Sunday.

A.K. Desai, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, will unveil a model of the complex at the function to be held at the Kerala High Court auditorium.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup, Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji, Director of Prosecution (Administration) M.S. Girish Panju, Hibi Eden, MP, and T.J. Vinod, MLA, will attend.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.