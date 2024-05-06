CET bags its first software patent

May 06, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) has achieved its first software patent.

The college bagged the patent for the invention of a method and user terminal to determine the authenticity of digital images. The tool, which can be used to detect doctored images, has potential in providing the authenticity of images in police and legal investigations, and medical diagnosis, which use images as confirmatory evidence.

The research work leading to the invention was undertaken by Neena Raj N.R., an assistant professor at Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology. She is a former research scholar in the Computer Science and Engineering department of CET. The researcher was guided by Shreelekshmi R., director, State Project Facilitation Unit, Directorate of Technical Education, a former professor in the Computer Science and Engineering department of CET.

Elaborating on the relevance of the software, an official release highlighted the prevalence of power image manipulation software that enables image tampering without leaving any visual traces behind.

The tampering of an image alters its semantic contents, thereby causing serious damages in multifarious applications where images play a vital role in decision-making. Such possibilities render verification of image integrity extremely important prior to their use as evidence in critical applications.

The software is capable of detecting tampering at bit-level with 100% tamper detection rate and has a high resistance to various tampering attacks, the college informed.