Centre, State have failed people, says Congress

In a show of unity, three top leaders of the Congress held a joint press conference here on Tuesday in a concerted effort to hold the State government to account on the resumption of the sale of legal liquor, the Sprinklr deal and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's “unwillingness” to keep the Opposition in the loop about the State's COVID-19 containment strategy.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy also used the conference to slam the policies of the Central and State governments.

‘Students at risk’

Mr. Ramachandran slammed Mr. Vijayan for insisting that examinations be held as scheduled. The Chief Minister’s “inflexibility" would risk the health of 13 lakh students scheduled to appear for the tests. (Mr. Vijayan later said the fears of the Congress were out of place. The Education Department had ensured that students would be seated well apart in examination halls.)

Restore livelihood

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the Centre and State had failed in putting cash in the hands of the people. He suggested a 10-point programme to restart the economy and restore the livelihood of people without endangering their health.

Mr. Chandy said the Centre and the State should do more for non-resident Keralites. Thousands had lost their jobs in the Gulf.