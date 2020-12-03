Kerala

Centre ignoring demands of farmers: Anwar

The Union government, which protects the interests of corporates, has refused to hear the demands of farmers and their organisations, AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar has said.

“The statement made by Prime Minster Narendra Modi at Varanasi clearly shows the indication that the government is not willing to hear the farmers,” he said while addressing mediapersons in Thrissur DCC office on Thursday.

The Congress would make an impressive victory in the coming local body elections. It has always taken a stand to strengthen the local bodies, Mr. Anwar said.

“The delay in deciding UDF candidates was to take all sections of party workers into confidence. The UDF has fielded people approved by all sections. The UDF is not going for any alliance outside the front,” he said.

The LDF rule in the State was marred by corruption. This would turn in favour of the Congress. Allegations against Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala were politically motivated. The LDF was trying to damage the image of the Congress using the power at the time of elections, Mr. Anwar said.

DCC president M.P. Vincent, former Union Minister K.V. Thomas, KPCC vice president Padmaja Venugopal and other Congress leaders were present.

