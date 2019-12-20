Centre eyes narrow political gains with CAA: Tharoor

The Central Government and the BJP are aiming for narrow political gains by introducing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, has said.

Inaugurating a protest march taken out by the District Congress Committee to the Collectorate, Mr. Tharoor accused Home Minister Amit

Shah of inflicting a deep wound on India’s self-esteem. He said the Government was trying to implement the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda of creating a Hindu Rashtra by erasing Muslims.

He said the BJP had discarded the Constitution. Mr. Tharoor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had nothing to speak about the development of the country.

“That is why they are focusing on Hindu Rashtra,” he said. He warned that the secular forces in the country would not allow to erase one community in the name of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Equal rights

“All religions have equal rights in India,” he said.

Presiding over the function, V.K. Sreekandan, MP, said that none would be allowed to dilute secularism and to divide the country on religious

basis.

United Democratic Front (UDF) district chairman A. Ramaswami welcomed the gathering. Senior Congress leader V.S. Vijayaraghavan, Shafi Parambil, MLA, V.T. Balram, MLA, C.V. Balachandran and C. Chandran also spoke.

Mr. Tharoor later inaugurated Mr. Sreekandan’s MP office here.