Central team to visit Kerala, Maharashtra

The Union Health Ministry has decided to depute two multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra, to collaborate with State health authorities in instituting public health measures for virus management.
At a time when almost all States and union territories are showing a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report a large number of cases, the Ministry said.
“At present, these two States alone are contributing to almost 70 per cent of active COVID-19 cases in the country,” it said.
As on Tuesday, Maharashtra has 44,944 active cases while Kerala has 69,456 active cases, according to the Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m.
The Central team to Maharashtra comprises experts drawn from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and RML Hospital, New Delhi.
The Kerala team shall comprise senior officials from the Ministry of Health along with experts from Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.
The teams shall work closely with the State Health Departments, take stock of on ground situations and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by these States, the Ministry said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath