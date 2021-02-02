Central team to visit Kerala, Maharashtra

The two States are contributing to almost 70 per cent of total COVID-19 cases in the country

The Union Health Ministry has decided to depute two multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra, to collaborate with State health authorities in instituting public health measures for virus management.

At a time when almost all States and union territories are showing a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report a large number of cases, the Ministry said.

“At present, these two States alone are contributing to almost 70 per cent of active COVID-19 cases in the country,” it said.

As on Tuesday, Maharashtra has 44,944 active cases while Kerala has 69,456 active cases, according to the Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m.

The Central team to Maharashtra comprises experts drawn from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and RML Hospital, New Delhi.

The Kerala team shall comprise senior officials from the Ministry of Health along with experts from Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

The teams shall work closely with the State Health Departments, take stock of on ground situations and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by these States, the Ministry said.