Central team to investigate alleged unscientific disposal of endosulfan in Kerala’s Kasaragod district

National Green Tribunal initiated the inspection following a complaint by human rights activist Ravindranath Shanbhogue from Udupi in Karnataka. The complaint contends that ‘improper burial practices’ of endosulfan may lead to its presence in groundwater over time

December 28, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau
A team of activists led by Udupi-based endosulfan activist Ravindranath Shanbhogue collecting water samples from Nettanige Mudnur in Dakshina Kannada district, which is near Minchipadav in Kasaragod district of Kerala. (file)

A team of activists led by Udupi-based endosulfan activist Ravindranath Shanbhogue collecting water samples from Nettanige Mudnur in Dakshina Kannada district, which is near Minchipadav in Kasaragod district of Kerala. (file) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Central team is set to arrive in Kasaragod district of Kerala on December 28 (Thursday) to investigate allegations of unscientific disposal of endosulfan.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) initiated the inspection following a complaint lodged by human rights activist Ravindranath Shanbhogue from Udupi in Karnataka. The complaint contends that “improper burial practices” of endosulfan may lead to its presence in the groundwater over time.

The Central team will assess the situation at Minchipadav, Kasaragod, where a former plantation corporation employee disclosed the disposal of endosulfan in a disused well in 2013.

Responding to the complaint, the NGT issued notices to both the Central and the State pollution boards.

The notices recommended that an expert committee conduct a comprehensive study and submit its findings by January 2, 2024.

Both Kerala and Karnataka have been duly notified.

