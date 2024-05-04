CEE revises syllabus for entrance exam

May 04, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has published a revised syllabus for the upcoming entrance examination being held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses during the 2024-25 academic year.

According to an official release, the portions removed from the higher secondary school syllabus by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) have been omitted from the updated syllabus for the entrance examination. The syllabus has been published on www.cee.kerala.gov.in