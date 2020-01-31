CEE begins KEAM admission process

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has commenced KEAM-2020, the admission process for medical, medical allied, engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses in the State for the year 2020-21. Applications for admission to various degree courses can be submitted through the website of the CEE (www.cee.kerala.gov.in) from Saturday onwards until 5 p.m. on February 25.

Candidates seeking admission to medical and allied courses should qualify in the national eligibility-cum-entrance test-under graduate (NEET UG) 2020 conducted by the National Testing Agency. The CEE will conduct entrance examinations for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses only. Candidates seeking admission to B.Pharm. course shall have to qualify in Paper-I (Physics and Chemistry) of the engineering entrance examinations.

Candidates seeking admission to B.Arch. course should qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture (COA) on or before June 1.

The engineering entrance examinations will be held in all district centres in Kerala and in New Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 20 (Paper I) and April 21 (Paper II Mathematics).

Further details can be obtained from the website. Helpline number: 0471-2525300 (available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until February 29), Citizens Call Centre – 155300, 0471-2335523 (available round-the-clock, except on national holidays).