CBI arrests two people in connection with Russia-Ukraine human trafficking case

May 07, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested two persons who are allegedly part of the human trafficking network that sent Indians into the Russia-Ukraine war zone, officials said.

They were arrested from Thiruvananthapuram, but the agency has not disclosed their identities yet. The officials said that it is likely that some more arrests would be made.

The CBI had busted a major racket of travel agents that was luring Indian youths with opportunities in Russia but sent them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone after confiscating their passports. The Central probe agency’s First Information Report has listed 17 visa consultancy companies, their owners, and agents spread across the country. The agency has booked them under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and human trafficking, the officials said.

Students too duped

The CBI has alleged that the accused persons, through their agents, trafficked Indian nationals to Russia on the pretext of getting them jobs related to the Russian army and as security guards and helpers and a huge amount was charged from them. The agents also duped students by providing them admission to dubious private universities in Russia instead of government or public universities by offering discounted fees and visa extensions. The students were ultimately left “at the mercy” of local agents. Once these aspirants reached Russia their passports were seized by the agents there and they were forced to join the armed forces after combat role training.

The CBI has found 35 instances in which youngsters were taken to Russia after being lured via social media channels and local contacts and agents with false promises of high-paying jobs.