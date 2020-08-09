Cases cross 100-mark for third day in Kozhikode

143 cases of local transmission

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district went above the 100-mark for the third consecutive day on Saturday when 173 people were declared tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. As many as 110 persons recovered from the infection and the number of active cases reached 1,065.

Among them, 143 people got the infection through local transmission. Fifteen others, including eight migrant labourers in Beypore, had come from other States and six from abroad. The source of infection of the rest is not known. Meanwhile, 33 more healthcare workers attached to the Government Medical College Hospital were asked to go in quarantine after they came into contact with infected persons.

In Wayanad

As many as 10 COVID-19 cases were reported in Wayanad district on Saturday. Of the patients, eight were infected through local transmission, said District Medical Officer R. Renuka.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla on Saturday declared all divisions of the Kalpetta municipality, Division 21 of Mananthavady municipality and Ward 18 of Mullankolly grama panchayat as containment zones.

In Thrissur

Sixty-four cases of COVID-19 were reported in Thrissur district on Saturday. With this, the number of active cases in the district has reached 571. On Saturday, 54 people were found to have been infected through local contact. Seventy-two people recovered from the disease on Saturday.

In Kannur

In Kannur, 57 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday. Twenty-six people were infected through local contact, seven are health workers, three DSC officials and 21 people returned from other States.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 73 more people have tested positive for the virus. Seventy of them contracted the virus through contact. Thirty-three people have tested negative.