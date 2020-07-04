Cases against 28 after night party in resort

The Santhanpara police have registered cases under the Epidemic Diseases Act against the chairman of a private firm and 27 persons in connection with a party and dance programme organised at a resort at Khajanapara in Udumbanchola taluk, violating COVID-19 regulations.

The programme was organised as part of the inauguration of a metal and granite factory at Chathurangappara on June 28. Four dancers performed separately from 8 p.m. and each show was witnessed by around 60 persons. The entire programme lasted six hours, according to reports. The incident came to light after those invited to the function posted videos of it on social media.

Following a directive from the District Collector to the Superintendent of Police to inquire if there was any violation of the COVID-19 rules, an inquiry was held and the Santhanpara police registered the cases.

Against all attendees

On Friday, a case was filed against Jose Kurien, chairman of Thannikkot Metals and Granites. Twenty-seven more cases were registered on Saturday, said a police officer, adding that cases would be filed against all those who had attended the event. The police said the women performers, including a Ukrainian, were brought to Khajanapara from Perumbavoor.