Caseload up by 517 in Kottayam

Five persons succumb to disease in Alappuzha, two in Pathanamthitta

As many as 517 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 512 persons contracted the virus through local contact. The fresh cases also included 24 children and 125 persons aged above 60.

With 90 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Manjoor with 27 cases.

With 288 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 6,925 active cases.

483 in Kollam

Kollam district reported 483 new cases of COVID-19 and 195 recoveries on the day. Among the patients are 475 contact cases, three NRIs, one person who came from another State, three health workers and one case with no known source.

As many as 397 persons tested positive in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 377 persons contracted the virus through local contact.

Among the local bodies, Pandalam reported 22 cases, followed by Adoor with 19 cases.

Deaths

The disease claimed two more lives in the district and the victims were identified as an 85-year-old Chenneerkkara native and a 100-year-old Kunnanthanam native.

With 499 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,220 active cases.

360 in Alappuzha

Alappuzha reported 360 COVID-19 cases and 299 recoveries. It also recorded five COVID-19-related deaths.

Of the fresh cases, 355 patients contracted the disease through local transmission.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 4,358.

(With inputs from Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha bureaus)