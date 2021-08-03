Case registered

The Vallikunnam police have registered a case against a person for spreading COVID-19 vaccine rumours and conspiracy theories on social media.

Officials said an audio message in the name of a Health Department official circulating on messaging platforms urged people who received the jab and those about to be vaccinated to avoid eating chicken for one week. It says that two people inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine had died after eating chicken.

The identity of the person against whom the case was registered had not been revealed yet.