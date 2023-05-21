Case registered in KU impersonation row

May 21, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kattakada police on Sunday registered a case against the principal of the Christian College, Kattakada, and a student for alleged impersonation to compete in the Kerala University union elections.

College principal in-charge G.J. Shyju and Vishak A., a first-year student, have been named the first and second accused respectively in the case registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by the University Registrar to the State Police Chief accusing them of various offences including impersonation, breach of trust and forgery.

The university sought legal proceedings a day after its Syndicate demanded stringent action against those responsible behind the controversy. The accused duo have been blamed for bringing the election process under a cloud of suspicion. The college had forwarded Vishak, a Students Federation of India (SFI) leader, in place of another student Anagha A.S. who had been elected as University Union Councillor (UUC) and was supposed to contest in the university union elections.

Meanwhile, the university has issued orders withdrawing the approval granted to the appointment of Dr. Shyju as the Drawing and Dispensing Officer of the college by way of his position as the principal. The college management has also instituted an internal probe into the controversy.

Pushed onto the backfoot by the controversy, the CPI (M) district secretariat has constituted a commission comprising district secretariat members D.K. Murali, MLA, and S. Pushpalatha to investigate the possible role of party members in the issue.

The Syndicate meeting held on Saturday also directed the college to initiate disciplinary action against Dr. Shyju, failing which the university threatened to adopt measures including withdrawing its affiliation. The Registrar was authorised to recover the financial loss caused by the cancellation of the election from him. He has also been suspended from all academic bodies and examinations duties for five years.

A team of senior officials will also be constituted to verify the details of UUCs that have been received from each college.