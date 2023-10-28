Case registered against Suresh Gopi in Kozhikode

October 28, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Nadakkavu police on Friday registered a case against actor and politician Suresh Gopi after a woman journalist lodged a complaint alleging that he misbehaved with her during a media interaction in Kozhikode on Friday. She submitted the written petition to the District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) which was later handed over to the Nadakkavu police for detailed investigation.

The complainant said she was mentally upset after the actor allegedly touched her shoulders a second time even after she had resisted his first attempt. She also claimed that the apology tendered by the actor on his social media page on Saturday was a justification of his action and that she wanted to fight it legally.

Charges

Police sources said the actor was charged under Section 354 A (Punishment for sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances) of the Indian Penal Code. They said the suspect would be quizzed after collecting statements of other witnesses.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and many women’s organisations have sought legal action against the actor. The Kerala State Women’s Commission also took up the issue after receiving a complaint from the journalist. The panel sought a report from the District Police Chief on the incident.

Statement draws flak

Mr. Gopi’s statement that he interacted with the journalist with fatherly affection drew criticism from various quarters. Though many of the Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries in Kerala supported Mr. Gopi’s stance, many organisations and activists pointed out that he did not respect the complainant’s attempt to resist his disturbing action.

A statement issued by the Network of Women in Media said the body language of Mr. Gopi was aggressive and it should be considered as harassment at the workplace. They said sections under the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act should be invoked. Functionaries of the Janadhipathya Mahila Association said the attempts to justify unwelcoming touch as an expression of affection was absurd. They also extended moral support to the journalist’s legal fight against the alleged assault.