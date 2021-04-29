Case graph hits yet another high in State

38,607 new cases and 21,116 recoveries

The State’s COVID-19 graph hit yet another high on Thursday, with 38,607 new cases being reported when 1,57,548 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The average test positivity rate now is 24.5%. The active case pool has 2,84,086 patients.

The number of patients currently being treated in hospitals is 24,009, with 4,423 persons newly admitted on Thursday. At present, a total of 5,69,831 persons have been put on home or institutional isolation.

There were 21,116 recoveries, a reflection the new discharge policy. The total recoveries till date is 12,23,185.

The rise in ICU admissions is the true indicator of the severity of the pandemic and on Thursday, 1,652 critically ill patients were moved to ICUs, while those requiring ventilator assistance has risen to 577.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 15,33,984 cases.

On Thursday, the State added 48 new deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 5,259.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 5,369 cases, Kozhikode 4,990, Thrissur 3,954, Thiruvananthapuram 3,940, Malappuram 3,857, Kottayam 3,616, Palakkad 2,411, Kollam 2,058, Alappuzha 2,043, Kannur 1,999, Pathanamthitta 1,245, Idukki 1,153, Kasaragod 1,063 and Wayanad 909.