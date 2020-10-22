Case against Kummanam, 8 others for fraud

Aranmula native alleges he was cheated of ₹36 lakh by the accused

Senior BJP leader from Kerala and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has landed in a controversy after the Aranmula police in Pathanamthitta booked a case against him and eight others for allegedly defrauding a person of several lakhs of rupees.

Acting on a complaint lodged by C.R. Harikrishnan, a native of Aranmula, a case has been registered against nine persons, including Mr. Rajsekharan, for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Praveen V Pillai, former private secretary of the former BJP State president is the prime accused while Mr. Rajasekharan has been arraigned as the fourth accused.

The other accused in the case were identified as Vijayan, Xavier, N. Hari Kumar, Krishnaveni, Dalia, Saniya and Raniya.

The case

As per the case, the accused had allegedly collected ₹36 lakh from the complainant on the pretext of making him a partner in a factory unit to be opened in Palakkad. Despite repeated requests, the accused allegedly refused to hand him over the share certificate.

After several rounds of mediation, the accused had returned the complainant a part of his investment but refused to give back the remaining amount.

As the fraud came to light, Mr. Harikrishnan had lodged a complaint with the Pathanamanthitta District police Chief, who in turn referred the case to the police station concerned.

According to the complainant, he had met the first accused in the presence of Mr. Rajasekharan, who encouraged him to invest in the proposed business venture.

Cases have been registered against the accused under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and IPC 34 (Criminal act in furtherance of common intentions)'', confirmed a senior police officer.

Denies charge

Meanwhile, Mr. Rajasekharan responded that the case was politically motivated and he came to know about it only through the media.

“I am no way connected to any financial transactions and it is unfortunate that the police are attempting to frame me in this case at somebody’s behest,” he said.