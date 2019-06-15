Carry out innovative projects: Minister

Calling for projects that envisage panchayats, municipalities, and corporations as one unit, Local Self-Government Minister A.C. Moideen has said local bodies should not limit their annual Plans to local projects at ward-levels.

Inaugurating a meeting to review the implementation of the Annual Plans of the local bodies in the Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode districts here on Saturday, Mr. Moideen said the local bodies were required to carry out innovative and imaginative projects for the comprehensive development of the State.

Such joint and innovative projects could be implemented if there was coordination and communication among the village, block, and district panchayats, he said adding that the government had earmarked ₹40 crore for such projects.

The Minister said there should be brainstorming and coordination among the implementing officials and people’s representatives for carrying out good projects by combining various projects of the State and Central governments.

He also said there should be an activity calendar for making the projects efficient.

The Minister also said the government was giving priority to efforts to address the issue of staff shortage north Malabar region.

As many as 195 executive engineers had already been appointed, he added.

He also warned that action would be taken against officials who created obstacles to implementation of projects.

Mr. Moideen said the government would launch an apprenticeship programme with the cooperation of engineering institutions to ensure the service of technology experts in the planning and implementation of the projects.

Their service would help the local bodies to utilise the expertise of young talent for implementing government projects, he said.

He also said the government was planning to set up an electrical wing for the department.

Bills cleared

Mr. Moideen also said ₹800 crore had already been cleared out of the bills to the tune of ₹823 crore pending in March.

The remaining amount would also be cleared soon, the Minister said, calling on the local bodies to ensure speedier implementation of the projects.