Carnatic musician Mangad K. Natesan passes away 

May 03, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Thrissur

Eminent Carnatic musician Mangad K. Natesan passed away in a private hospital in Thrissur on Friday. He was 90.

The veteran musician, who was admitted to the hospital with breathing difficulties on Thursday evening, died on Friday morning.

Native of Mangad, Kollam, Mangad K. Natesan settled in Thrissur after he got a job at Akashvani.

A disciple of Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer and C.S. Krishna Iyer, he retired as a top-grade artiste from the All India Radio in 1991.

He received the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award in 1989, Swathi Music Award in 2015 and Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi fellowship in 2013.

Condoling his demise, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali noted that Mangad K. Natesan was ‘guru’ for many musicians in the state.

“Life of Mangad K. Natesan, who had in-depth knowledge in music, was totally dedicated to music. His music classes in Akashvani were a milestone in history,” he said. Mr. Murali placed a wreath on the body behalf of Culture Minister Saji Cherian.