Carjack bid: two held

They tried to decamp with Uber taxi

Two youngsters, including a juvenile, who tried to decamp with a rented Uber taxi after attacking the driver at Puthukkad, were remanded in custody on Friday.

The accused have been produced before the Irinjalakuda Magistrate Court. One accused, Mansur of Thoppumpadi, was sent to the Irinjalakuda subjail.

The second accused, a minor, was sent to the Juvenile Home at Ramavarmapuram. According to the police, the teenager was the master brain behind the robbery attempt. The two planned the robbery for paying their debts.

Jan 24, 2020

