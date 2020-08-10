Kerala

Carcass of elephant retrieved

Carcass of an elephant found floating in the Kanjirappuzha, near Kodungalloor.

Carcass of an elephant found floating in the Kanjirappuzha, near Kodungalloor.  

Carcass of an elephant found floating in the Kanjirappuzha, near Kodungalloor, was retrieved on Sunday.

The elephant is estimated to be aged between 10 and 15 years and was carried by the strong current of water in the river.

The carcass is around one week old, according to forest officials.

The elephant was reportedly caught in the strong current of water near the Mahagony forest, Malayattoor.

Spotted at Kalady

The carcass was first found in Kalady and the Forest Department was in its trail. The body then floated through the Manjaly river and reached the Kanjirappuzha.

The carcass was retrieved using ropes.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2020 12:16:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/carcass-of-elephant-retrieved/article32312064.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story