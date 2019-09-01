Canterbury Archbishop arrives in Kottayam

The world today is reeling under climate change and it is for the rich to bear the burden of it instead of asking the poor to deal with it themselves, Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, has said.

At a reception accorded to him by the CSI Madhya Kerala diocese, Kottayam, on Saturday, the archbishop noted that climate change, which was indeed a burden on every human being, had begun in the richest countries. It had now turned to those countries like India which were building their economies. “As someone from South Pacific said a year ago, in Europe, climate change is an academic subject. But in South Pacific, it’s life and death today,” he said. The Archbishop was on his first official visit to India.

He congratulated the CSI Church for its interventions in bringing relief to the victims of climate change and lauded its pioneering role in women’s education.

Archbishop Welby will lead the holy mass and services to be held at CSI Holy Trinity Church Cathedral, Chalukunnu, on Sunday.