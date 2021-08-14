Bulk reporting of vacancies to PSC

3,000 reported before the expiry of 493 rank lists on Aug 4

More than 3,000 vacancies were reported to the Public Service Commission (PSC) in the last week before the expiry of 493 rank lists on August 4.

In addition, 5,100 provisional vacancies have been reported, which will be filled subject to final orders from the court. The bulk reporting of vacancies from various departments happened following a directive from the State government to department heads to calculate and report all the vacancies that will open up at the entry cadres, from promotions that would happen due to retirements at senior levels in the near future.

In addition, a two-member committee headed by the Chief Secretary, to ensure that vacancies in government departments and institutions are reported promptly to the PSC. The final week leading to the expiry of rank lists had witnessed a series of protests from rank holders demanding for an extension of the rank lists.

As per data gathered from the PSC, a total of 3,110 vacancies were reported to the commission in the last week. The maximum number of 1,333 vacancies were for the LD clerk post, taking the total possible LD clerk postings from the expired rank list to 11,977.

In the Last Grade Servant category, 1,035 vacancies were reported, taking the total number of postings to 8,188. The least number was for the driver post with 71 vacancies, taking the total possible driver postings to 1,219.

“Often, delays happen due to delay in reporting of vacancies to the lower levels, in promotions which happen at various levels due to retirements at the higher levels. However, the government issued instructions that all such possible vacancies have to be calculated and reported immediately, which led to bulk reporting towards the last week of expiry of the list,” said a PSC official.

A majority of the 3,110 vacancies will be filed at the earliest. In some posts, like those in the State Archives, the rules state that the willingness of the job aspirant has to be sought, before advice is made. The 5,100 provisional vacancies also will be delayed, as these are dependent on a final order from the court.

Though the rank holders had demanded for extension of validity of the rank lists, the PSC and the government had maintained that extension beyond three years is not possible as per Article 13 of the PSC Rules of Procedure 1976.