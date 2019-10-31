Building homes for the poor

As many as 150 homeless poor families in Central Travancore have cherished their dream of a safe home with the Academic-turned-social worker, M.S.Sunil, donating her 150th charity home to a widow and her aged mother at Elamannoor, near here, the other day.

Shobhanakumari, 45, was living in a badly dilapidated house along with her 70-year-old bedridden mother Saraswathi Amma and daughter Megha.

She lost her husband four years ago.

Dr Sunil, a former Zoology professor at Pathanamthitta Catholicate College, extended a helping hand to Shobhanakumari and her family by supplying rice, provision kits,etc, to them on a weekly basis.

The house was constructed with ₹3.5 lakh provided by Dr Sunil’s son, Prince Sunil Thomas, on 2.5 cents of land owned by the family.

The 58-year old Dr Sunil is a recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

“I first felt the need to help the needy when a girl student in the M.Sc. class, Asha, was found staying in a totally insecure tent-like shelter on the wayside of a public road at Kodumon in 2002,” says Dr Sunil.

“Setting up a complete village for the poor homeless people is my dream, If God permits, I will cherish that wish too,” says Dr Sunil.