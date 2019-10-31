Kerala

Building homes for the poor

M.J.Sosamma handing over the keys of the 150th charity home constructed by her daughter and social worker M.S.Sunil to homeless poor widow Shobhanakumari at Elamannoor near Pathanamthitta on Wednesday.

Social worker M.S.Sunil builds her 150th home for poor widow

As many as 150 homeless poor families in Central Travancore have cherished their dream of a safe home with the Academic-turned-social worker, M.S.Sunil, donating her 150th charity home to a widow and her aged mother at Elamannoor, near here, the other day.

Shobhanakumari, 45, was living in a badly dilapidated house along with her 70-year-old bedridden mother Saraswathi Amma and daughter Megha.

She lost her husband four years ago.

Dr Sunil, a former Zoology professor at Pathanamthitta Catholicate College, extended a helping hand to Shobhanakumari and her family by supplying rice, provision kits,etc, to them on a weekly basis.

The house was constructed with ₹3.5 lakh provided by Dr Sunil’s son, Prince Sunil Thomas, on 2.5 cents of land owned by the family.

The 58-year old Dr Sunil is a recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

“I first felt the need to help the needy when a girl student in the M.Sc. class, Asha, was found staying in a totally insecure tent-like shelter on the wayside of a public road at Kodumon in 2002,” says Dr Sunil.

“Setting up a complete village for the poor homeless people is my dream, If God permits, I will cherish that wish too,” says Dr Sunil.

