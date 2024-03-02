Builders’ meet to discuss shortage of raw materials and spiralling input costs

March 02, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala chapter of Builders’ Association of India (BAI) will meet here on Saturday to discuss, among other issues, a serious shortage of raw materials like quarry products and spiralling input costs. The recent hike in building permit fee and the reluctance of banks to lend a helping hand to contractors are the other challenges facing the sector.

BAI Kerala chapter president Jolly Varghese said there was rampant shortage of quarry products, including rock aggregates, resulting from a significant reduction in the number of granite quarries in the State. Besides, licence renewal is not done in time making it difficult to freely source raw materials.

Contractors face other difficulties such as delay in getting payments. This has resulted in banks increasingly showing reluctance to extend bill discounting and offering overdraft facilities to builders.

The BAI Kerala state convention will be organised at Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly, on March 2. Around 600 delegates from 18 centres in the State will participate. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve is scheduled to inaugurate the meet. Mr. Varghese will preside over the inaugural meet.

One of the highlights of the meet will be a discussion on innovative technologies and challenges in the construction sector. Four technical seminars, an exhibition of construction materials, and a design competition ‘Nirman’ will be organised for engineering students.

Meanwhile, Construction Workers Supervisors Association too has expressed apprehension about the future of real property development in the State. District treasurer of the association Prathap G. said the sector was slowly moving towards a standstill. The recent hike in building permit fee and lack of transparency in the operation of the recently introduced software were major factors that contributed to the present situation.

There is also a shortage of raw materials. Mr. Prathap said that of the 643 granite quarries in operation in the State now, 300 will cease to operate from the new financial year, plunging the sector into serious difficulties. There is a delay in getting new licences. And, it is feared that the remaining quarries too will stop operations as years go by.

The Association has submitted a memorandum to the government seeking a relook at the increased fee structure under various heads, implementing site insurance for works, ensuring employment opportunities in the construction sector and declaring the sector as an industry. The government must also seriously take up the issues of ensuring quality and availability of raw materials.