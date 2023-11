November 01, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

For the first time BSc Nuclear Medicine Technology course is being offered at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said here. Sanction has been given for six seats for the course. Very few medical colleges in the country have courses in Nuclear Medicine and once procedural requirements are completed, it is expected that the course can be started in the next academic year itself, the statement said.

EOM