Brothers wanted in impersonation case surrenders

February 09, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two brothers who were wanted by the police in an alleged case of impersonation reported during an examination conducted by Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) surrendered at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here on Friday.

Amaljith A. and Akhiljith A. of Melamcode, near Nemom, have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The Poojappura police, which have been investigating the case, are expected to file an application seeking the duo’s custody.

The police had commenced investigation in connection with an impersonation attempt that had been reported during a PSC examination held for the posts of university last grade servant at Chinnamma Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School in Poojappura on February 7.

According to official sources, the incident had come to light when a person fled from the examination hall when the invigilators were conducting biometric verification of the candidates. A CCTV footage recovered from the area showed the person to have escaped on a motorcycle with a suspected accomplice.

On further enquiry, it was found that the alleged impersonator appeared for the examination in place of Amaljith. The investigation team, which visited his house, found Amaljith to have gone into hiding along with his younger brother Akhiljith. This led the police to consider the possibility of Akhiljith having appeared for the examination.

The police have registered a case under various provisions including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation) and 465 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code.

