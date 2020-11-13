Bombs recovered near Kuttiyadi

The Kuttiyadi police on Friday recovered five steel bombs which were found in an abandoned state near a mosque at Kakkuni, near Kuttiyadi. The Bomb Detection and Disposal squad reached the spot around 12 noon to defuse the explosives, which were kept inside a bucket.
According to local police, the bombs were first spotted by a group of casual labourers from the area. The country bombs were found very powerful during the inspection of the bomb squad. The police said the explosives were abandoned at the spot with an intention to create public fear.
Following the incident, the leaders of various political parties called for a detailed investigation into the incident. They alleged that it was an attempt to spoil a peaceful local body election in the area. The police have registered a case and started investigation into the incident.
