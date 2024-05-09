Body of woman found near Kattakada, search on for live-in partner

The body of a 37-year-old woman was found in a rubber plantation near Kattakada on Thursday.

The police identified the deceased as Maya Murali, 39, of Harvipuram, near Peroorkada. The body was found by a rubber tapper around 11.30 a.m.

The woman had been residing in a rented house at Kavuvila with her two daughters and her live-in partner, an autorickshaw driver named Renjith. Her husband had died in an accident eight years ago.

According to the police, Renjith is suspected to have been involved in multiple criminal cases registered in various police stations. Maya’s daughters, aged 11 and eight, informed the police that the couple had an altercation a few days ago, sources said.

The police have launched a search for Renjith. The body has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.