Body of woman, found dead in Canada, brought home

Published - May 26, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The body of Dona (30), daughter of Padikkala Sajan, who was found dead in her house in Oshawa in Canada on May 7, was brought to her home in Chalakudy on Sunday.

Dona’s husband Lal.K. Paulose Kannampuzha of Kuttichira, suspected accused in the case, is missing. The police couldn’t trace Lal, who is believed to have escaped to India on the same day in which Dona was killed. Investigation agencies suspect that he might have escaped to some other country.

Dona was found dead in mysterious circumstances. The Canadian Police have issued a warrant for her husband Lal for the murder, according to Dona’s family sources.

According to Dona’s father, Lal had sent a mail on May 7 to Dona’s brother Deljo, who is also in Canada, that both of them were going to commit suicide. Deljo alerted the police and went to their house. The police, who entered their house, found the body of Dona.

Dona’s funeral was held St. May’s Forane Church, Chalakudy on Sunday.

