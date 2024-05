The body of a student who drowned in the Peechi reservoir on Wednesday afternoon was recovered on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Yahiya of Malappuram, an MSc Botany student of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam. He was the SFI unit secretary of the college.

Yahiya drowned in the reservoir while bathing with his friends. He had been doing an internship at the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Peechi.