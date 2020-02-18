Body of missing child found on beach

The body of a one-and-a-half-year-old child who was missing from his home, was found on the Thayyil beach here on Monday.

The body of Viyan, son of Saranya and Pranav in Kannur, was found lying between the granite boulders of the sea wall. Pranav, in his complaint, said that the child was sleeping in the bedroom and they had found him missing on Monday morning. According to relatives, the mother gave the child medicine and milk at midnight after which he slept along with his father. But when she woke up at 6 a.m., the baby was missing. Even though the couple and relatives searched the area, they could not find the child.

Around 10 a.m., the boy was found dead on the beach. The gold chain which the child was wearing was found on the body.

The police said the couple were not on good terms. Saranya was living in her house near Thayyil and Pranav had come to stay there on Sunday. The police are questioning the child’s parents and relatives. Meanwhile, after the inquest, the police have sent the body for post-mortem.