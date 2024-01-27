BJP’s Kerala Padayatra begins

January 27, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday expressed concern over the security situation in Kerala, stating that even the Governor was not safe in the State.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Kerala Padayatra’ led by Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran in Kasaragod on Saturday, Mr. Sawant highlighted the Centre’s intervention to ensure the safety of the Governor.

He said the Central government took the unprecedented step of providing security to the Governor due to Kerala’s inability to ensure a safe environment.

Mr. Sawant also lauded the National Democratic Alliance rally led by Mr. Surendran, predicting it to be a transformative journey for Kerala.

Reflecting on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government over the past decade, he said the people’s desire for Bharatiya Janata Party representation in Kerala stemmed from the party’s commitment to a corruption-free administration.

He said the Chief Minister’s Office in Kerala was facing corruption charges.

Highlighting the strides in infrastructure development under the BJP government, Mr. Sawant said the commitment to development was not mere rhetoric but evident in various sectors such as drinking water, sanitation, and women empowerment.

He praised the implementation of the gratuity scheme for the common people and credited the Central government for numerous initiatives in agriculture and poverty alleviation.

Mr. Sawant said the lack of opportunities for students in Kerala forced many to seek opportunities outside the State.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan was the chief guest.

NDA State convener Tushar Vellappally made the welcome address.

NDA vice-chairman P.K. Krishnadas, former BJP State presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan and C.K. Padmanabhan spoke.