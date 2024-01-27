GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s Kerala Padayatra begins

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says even Governor not safe in State

January 27, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurating BJP’s padyatra in Kasaragod on Saturday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurating BJP’s padyatra in Kasaragod on Saturday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday expressed concern over the security situation in Kerala, stating that even the Governor was not safe in the State.

Speaking at the inauguration of the ‘Kerala Padayatra’ led by Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran in Kasaragod on Saturday, Mr. Sawant highlighted the Centre’s intervention to ensure the safety of the Governor.

He said the Central government took the unprecedented step of providing security to the Governor due to Kerala’s inability to ensure a safe environment.

Mr. Sawant also lauded the National Democratic Alliance rally led by Mr. Surendran, predicting it to be a transformative journey for Kerala.

Reflecting on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government over the past decade, he said the people’s desire for Bharatiya Janata Party representation in Kerala stemmed from the party’s commitment to a corruption-free administration.

He said the Chief Minister’s Office in Kerala was facing corruption charges.

Highlighting the strides in infrastructure development under the BJP government, Mr. Sawant said the commitment to development was not mere rhetoric but evident in various sectors such as drinking water, sanitation, and women empowerment.

He praised the implementation of the gratuity scheme for the common people and credited the Central government for numerous initiatives in agriculture and poverty alleviation.

Mr. Sawant said the lack of opportunities for students in Kerala forced many to seek opportunities outside the State.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan was the chief guest.

NDA State convener Tushar Vellappally made the welcome address.

NDA vice-chairman P.K. Krishnadas, former BJP State presidents Kummanam Rajasekharan and C.K. Padmanabhan spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.