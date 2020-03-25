Kerala

BJP flays opening of liquor outlets

BJP workers holding a demonstration in front of a liquor outlet at Parakkandy in Kannur on Tuesday against the functioning of liquor shops.

BJP workers holding a demonstration in front of a liquor outlet at Parakkandy in Kannur on Tuesday against the functioning of liquor shops.   | Photo Credit: S_K_MOHAN

BJP Kasaragod district president K. Shreekanth, in an open letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has hit out at the State government’s decision to keep the liquor retail outlets open.

In a Facebook post, the BJP leader said the government was taking interest in opening liquor outlets during the time of lockdown declared in the State. He said while the police had registered cases against people congregating for prayers in churches and mosques, the government had allowed the Beverage Corporation to open outlets and allowed people to gather in large numbers before them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 1:01:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/bjp-flays-opening-of-liquor-outlets/article31157548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY