BJP flays opening of liquor outlets

BJP Kasaragod district president K. Shreekanth, in an open letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has hit out at the State government’s decision to keep the liquor retail outlets open.
In a Facebook post, the BJP leader said the government was taking interest in opening liquor outlets during the time of lockdown declared in the State. He said while the police had registered cases against people congregating for prayers in churches and mosques, the government had allowed the Beverage Corporation to open outlets and allowed people to gather in large numbers before them.
