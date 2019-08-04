BJP claims surge in membership in Kerala

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have claimed that there is a big surge in the number of members joining the party in the first phase of its membership campaign in the State.

P.K. Krishnadas and A.N. Radhakrishnan, secretaries of the party in the State, claimed here on Saturday that the BJP had attracted five lakh new members in the first phase of the campaign. They were speaking to the press after a State committee meeting of the party here on Saturday. Along with members of the Congress and the CPI(M), the BJP had attracted members from minority communities. The BJP had a target of adding 1.5 million new members by the end of the year.