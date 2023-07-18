HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP activists arrested on charge of assaulting CPI(M) worker

July 18, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Four Bharatiya Janata Party workers have been arrested on charge of assaulting with an intention to kill a Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker, who allegedly questioned them for destroying the party’s flagpost, at Athikoth in Kasaragod, on Tuesday.

The victim, Krishnan, 33, a CPI(M) worker, was allegedly attacked on the head with a beer bottle. In the incident, the Hosdurg police arrested M. Sujith, 24; P. Nandala ,20; M. Vipin, 27; and K.E. Ashwin, 20.

In the complaint, Krishnan said that he was attacked by the accused at his house at around 5.30 p.m. on Monday. His brother Unnikrishnan, who went to stop the assaulters, was also allegedly beaten up.

Based on the statement given by Krishnan, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the Hosdurg police has registered cases against nine others

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.