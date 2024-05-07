Bird flu confirmed at one more place in Alappuzha

May 07, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Avian flu has been confirmed at one more place in Alappuzha.

Animal Husbandry department (AHD) officials said the presence of the H5N1 subtype of the Influenza A virus was detected in quails at Kanjippadam South (ward 9) in Ambalappuzha North grama panchayat.

A poultry farmer, raising quail and chicken, reported the death of some quails in recent days. Following the bird deaths, the AHD sent samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, and they tested positive for avian influenza on Tuesday.

Officials, citing the preliminary assessment, said that 6,777 birds within the 1-km radius of the hotspot, including the rest of the birds at the farm, would be culled on Thursday as part of containment measures.

Bird flu has so far been reported at six places in Alappuzha. It has resulted in the culling of 53,455 birds, mostly ducks, in the district. Besides, several birds had died due to the disease.