GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bird flu confirmed at one more place in Alappuzha

Presence of H5N1 subtype of Influenza A virus detected in quails at Kanjippadam South in Ambalappuzha North grama panchayat

May 07, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Avian flu has been confirmed at one more place in Alappuzha.

Animal Husbandry department (AHD) officials said the presence of the H5N1 subtype of the Influenza A virus was detected in quails at Kanjippadam South (ward 9) in Ambalappuzha North grama panchayat.

A poultry farmer, raising quail and chicken, reported the death of some quails in recent days. Following the bird deaths, the AHD sent samples to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, and they tested positive for avian influenza on Tuesday.

Officials, citing the preliminary assessment, said that 6,777 birds within the 1-km radius of the hotspot, including the rest of the birds at the farm, would be culled on Thursday as part of containment measures.

Bird flu has so far been reported at six places in Alappuzha. It has resulted in the culling of 53,455 birds, mostly ducks, in the district. Besides, several birds had died due to the disease.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.