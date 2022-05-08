Bikes gutted in rental showroom fire

Over 30 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out in a bike rental showroom in Muttathara early Sunday. No casualties were reported in the mishap.

The incident occurred in the three-storeyed building situated on the side of the National Highway-66 bypass around 4 a.m. As many as 32 bikes were destroyed in the outbreak that is suspected to have taken place due to an electrical short circuit.

The blaze initially remained unnoticed by passersby since the shutters of the showroom were downed. However, commuters on the highway alerted the fire force after detecting smoke billowing from the building.

It took five units of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services around one-and-a-half hours to douse the fire and prevent its spread to the adjacent buildings. The showroom is yet to be inaugurated. The extent of loss was estimated to be around ₹15 lakh, official sources said.