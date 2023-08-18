HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Beypore port to get EDI service soon for international cargo movement

Construction of the office space in full swing subsequent to the securing of ISPS

August 18, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The service of the Customs’ Electronic Data Interface (EDI) system will be available at the Beypore Port soon to facilitate easy international cargo shipping operations. The decision to introduce EDI was taken subsequent to the port obtaining International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) certification, thus enabling it to receive foreign ships and handle immigration clarence.

The EDI service has been a long pending demand of the exporters in the northern Kerala region as they have been heavily dependent on the services at the airports to carry out their business. Quick clearance of the goods for import and export through electronic data interchange will be possible through the launch of the new facility.

According to officials, the government has already sanctioned ₹15 lakh for setting up the EDI office at Beypore. The work is in full swing for the construction of a 1550-sq. ft. office at the transit area near the new wharf. With the opening of the facility, the clearance service will be available 24x7 for the stakeholders in the international shipping and logistics business.

The main advantage of EDI system is that it can facilitate online documentation of all exports and imports through the port apart from reducing the physical interface between customs, traders and other regulatory agencies. It will also address the challenge the port faced till very recently to promote the international cargo movement. Those who have been depending on other ports will be able to explore Beypore better for business.

Leading exporters in the city point out that the port has mainly been facilitating unloading of containers rather than exploring its export potential. Though the port has been facilitating container movement since 2017 under the coastal shipping promotion programmes of the State government, the lack of EDI clearance has been an obstacle, they add. 

Officials with the Department of Ports say there have been a lot of security upgrades at the port that helped it secure the ISPS. X-ray scanning systems, metal detectors, barbed wire fence around the compound and automated radar surveillance to detect approaching ships were some of the additional measures introduced, they add. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.