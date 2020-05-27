BevQ a user-friendly app

BevQ offers a user-friendly interface though its efficacy will largely depend on how it will cope with the possibly high download traffic.

The customer will have to first fill in the name, mobile number and PIN code on the login screen before going on to accept the terms and conditions and selecting the preferred language. The customer will then get a six-digit verification code, entering which will take the customer to the outlet booking page.

The outlet has to be chosen based on whether the user is looking for liquor, beer or wine followed by token booking through SMS. Two different formats are to be followed for booking liquor (<BL><SPACE><PIN CODE><SPACE><NAME>) and beer or wine (<BW><SPACE><PIN CODE><SPACE><NAME>).

Time slot

The user will then receive a confirmation message. Once the user clicks on the ‘Book your time slot’ button, he/she will get a confirmation page with a queue number, details about the outlet and the reserved date and time. The user can scan the QR code given for the details of the outlet. If the specified time slot is not available, the user will get a message ‘Token Not available.’

Till 10 p.m.

Slot booking can be made between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

“Early birds are likely to benefit since trying to book the slot as early as possible may be the safest bet for a smooth sailing,” said Bhuvanesh, a youngster who was disappointed about missing the opportunity to download the app during the trial run and is now eagerly waiting for its launch.