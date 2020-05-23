‘Bev Q’ awaits Google nod

The end seems nigh to the long wait of tipplers after the mobile app for virtual queue management, Bev Q, for opening liquor outlets in compliance with social distancing norms was finally submitted to Google for approval on Friday evening.

Once the nod comes, the app developed by Kochi-based startup Faircode Technologies Private Limited will be available for download on Google Play Store.

Notwithstanding the long queue for clearance with Google owing to the proliferation of the COVID-19-related apps globally, the developers expected a fast track approval for the app.

"Since this is a government-backed project, we are expecting the approval in a day or two," said M.G.K. Vishnu, CEO, Faircode Technologies, He said that unlike the popular perception, there was no fixed date for the release of the app and that the focus was always on delivering a foolproof product.

The developers anticipate a traffic of 20 lakh concurrent users in a window of 15 minutes from the day the app is opened up for download.

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) shot down allegations over the perceived delay citing that it cannot be treated like a staple ready-to-use app. “A huge spurt in load is to be anticipated when the app is opened for download and, therefore, needed a lot of testing and encryption before it was submitted to Google. The back-end stability of the app is as critical as its functionalities,” said Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM.

A testing agency recognised by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team ran a two-level testing over four days for vulnerabilities before it cleared the app for submission to Google.

The KSUM recommended Faircode Technologies after it emerged top out of the initially shortlisted five startups based on a valuation that gave 70% weightage to technical competence and 30% to financial competence.

A committee chaired by the State IT Secretary, managing director of Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), head of State government's e-governance, director of Kerala State IT Mission and CEO of KSUM further evaluated the startup before issuing the work order last Saturday.

Twenty-six startups with the unique ID of KSUM and with products similar to the requirements of Bevco had participated in the bid.