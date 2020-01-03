BDJS leader flays Vellappally, Thushar

Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) general secretary Subash Vasu on Friday hit out at Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan and his son and BDJS president Thushar Vellappally.

Speaking to reporters at Kayamkulam, Mr. Vasu, also former president of SNDP Yogam Mavelikara Union, called the father-son duo a “Dracula” who sucked the blood of Ezhava community.

“Natesan and his family has siphoned off huge amounts from the Yogam. He has cheated an entire community. The SNDP Yogam is enmeshed in corruption. The source of the income of the Vellappally family should be examined,” Mr. Vasu said, adding that the family had bought a flat at Macau in China. He said Thushar had cheated the National Democratic Alliance, of which BDJS is a constituent. The BDJS is the political arm of the SNDP Yogam.

He said more revelations against the Vellappally family would be made at a joint press conference with former State Police Chief T.P. Senkumar in Thiruvananthapuram on January 16.

Explanation sought

The outburst comes a day after the BDJS State council decided to seek an explanation from Mr. Vasu for indulging in anti-party activities. Thushar had alleged that Mr. Vasu cheated the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam and the BDJS. “He was involved in several financial frauds. He has been given 15 days to give an explanation. If found unsatisfactory, the party will take action against him,” Thushar said on Thursday.

Union dissolved

Last week, the SNDP Yogam dissolved its Mavelikara union. The Yogam general council took the decision after the Crime Branch launched a probe against Mr. Vasu, who was the union president, and secretary B. Suresh Babu, among others, based on a complaint that they had been involved in a financial fraud under the banner of a microfinance scheme.