Balaramapuram handloom to be exported to U.S. for Onam

First consignment to be despatched in the first week of July

Handloom products from Balaramapuram will be exported to the U.S. under the auspices of the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) ahead of the upcoming Onam season in a bid to prop up the struggling traditional industry.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, addressing Non-Resident Keralities’ organisations and CISSA representatives at a virtual meeting on Friday, had urged them to help the Balaramapuram handloom industry survive the adverse impacts of COVID-19.

Responding to the call, the organisations agreed to purchase the handloom products now held up at Balaramapuram. CISSA proposes to directly procure more than 25,000 handloom products from the small weavers there and supply to Malayali associations in the U.S.

The first consignment will be despatched in the first week of July and the fourth and final lot by August 10, CISSA general secretary Sureshkumar C. said.

It is during the Onam season that 80% of the sale of the handloom products takes place. The pandemic had hit Onam sales last year, and it is uncertain whether the seasonal sales will be possible this year.

The situation has pushed the handloom industry in Balarampuram into a crisis and to help the sector the CISSA is taking the initiative to find global markets for the products, its president G. G. Gangadharan said.