Baby’s body laid to rest as Mayor, police give him a touching farewell

May 06, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

His birth was not celebrated by his mother who delivered him secretly in the bathroom, while his father remains as yet unknown.

The woman, according to the police, smothered him three hours from birth in her apartment at Panampilly Nagar here and hurled his body wrapped in a parcel cover on the nearby road last Friday. Her parents in the next room reportedly never knew that they had a grandchild and had lost him in a matter of hours.

So, it was not surprising that neither his mother nor his grandparents claimed the right to lay him to rest. It was then left to the Kochi Corporation and the City police to ensure that he was not left abandoned in death as at his birth. The woman, who was arrested on charge of murder and remanded in judicial custody, now remains admitted in a city hospital owing to post-delivery complications.

The police received the body from the mortuary of the Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The body was then handed over to the Corporation on Monday morning. That is the formality in cases where a body is left unclaimed.

Then, the body was taken to the Corporation cemetery at Pullepady in a small casket. Mayor M. Anilkumar and police personnel led by Ernakulam Town South police Station House Officer C. Premananda Krishnan carried the casket out of the ambulance. A few onlookers had also assembled.

The Mayor and the police placed a bunch of flowers and a few toys on the casket. The police even gave a salute, which is usually reserved for the funeral of important personalities.

“It was a mark of respect by the city to the ill-fated baby. We want to convey the message that no child in this city is an orphan,” said Mr. Anilkumar.

Incidentally, the baby was buried next to where another equally unfortunate baby was buried last December. The 45-day-old baby was allegedly killed by his mother and live-in partner. On that occasion as well, none of the family members had come forward to claim the body.