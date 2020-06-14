Sabarimala Ayyappa temple opens for monthly puja

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala has opened for the five-day monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Midhunom that begins on Monday. However, pilgrims were not allowed to visit the temple as the Travancore Devaswom Board decided against allowing people due to the COVID-19 situation.

Melsanthi A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri, opened the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of Tantri Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu and

devaswom officials at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The TDB has posted only limited

staff at Sabarimala.

Executive Officer Rajendraprasad told The Hindu that only routine rituals would be performed at the Ayyappa temple and at the Malikappuram Devi temple at Sabarimala on all the five days.

The rituals will begin with the Ganapati homom on Monday morning, the first day of Midhunom.

Ganapati homom, Abhishekom, Ushapuja, Athazhapuja, Deeparadhana and Athazhapuja are the rituals to be performed at Sabarimala on all five days.

Online booking

The board has made arrangements for online booking facility for certain offerings such as Pushparchana, Neeranjanom and so on.

The temple will be closed after the Athazhapuja on June 19.