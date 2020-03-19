Avoid crowding in churches, says Catholicos

As the State enters the crucial third phase of COVID-19 outbreak, Catholicos of the East Baselios Mar Thoma Poulose II, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, has directed the faithful to cooperate wholeheartedly with the safety directions issued by the Chief Minister.

Elaborating on the regulations to be followed by the faithful till March 31, the Catholicos said special care should be taken to avoid crowding on the church premises. All rituals, except the holy Eucharist on Sundays, could be performed by priests and their assistants alone.

The number of devotees attending the rituals on Sundays should not exceed the limit set by the civil authorities.

Care should be taken to maintain a safe distance between devotees, and those having fever or cold should abstain.

The parishes have been advised to arrange online streaming of the Sunday services. Face-to-face confessions should be avoided while the timings of services should be arranged in accordance with the existing regulations. In view of the disruptions in the election proceedings due to the virus outbreak, the existing parish administrative committees should continue in office till the next election.

Though all arrangements are in place to observe March 29 as Catholicate Day, a decision with regard to avoiding the celebrations has been made.